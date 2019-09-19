Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73, 694,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 611,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

