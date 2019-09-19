Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Mostafa Ronaghi Sells 10,000 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.53, for a total value of $3,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,390.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mostafa Ronaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $2,855,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $3,020,400.00.

ILMN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $304.90. 135,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.69. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $263.30 and a one year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after purchasing an additional 799,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,200,145,000 after purchasing an additional 296,541 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,530,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 67,829.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $619,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on Illumina to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

