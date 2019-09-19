IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.56

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$3.56 ($2.52) and last traded at A$3.55 ($2.51), with a volume of 156469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.48 ($2.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $712.04 million and a P/E ratio of -18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93.

About IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for IMF Bentham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMF Bentham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.