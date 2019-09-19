Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 125000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

About Inca One Gold (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

