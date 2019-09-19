India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC) Insider Buys £10,800 in Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Ltd (LON:IGC) insider Elisabeth Scott bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,112.11).

Shares of LON IGC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 71.30 ($0.93). 83,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. India Capital Growth Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 93.80 ($1.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 73.13.

