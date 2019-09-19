Innova Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Innova has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $28,475.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

