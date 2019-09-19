Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.43 and last traded at $2.51, 509,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,046,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on INO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.87.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $247.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.10% and a negative net margin of 1,560.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $44,477.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,896,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,884,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,581 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,956 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after acquiring an additional 887,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 395,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.