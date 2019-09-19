Insider Buying: Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Acquires £19,712 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,712 ($25,757.22).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.40) on Thursday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 312.69. The stock has a market cap of $558.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.81.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Separately, Numis Securities raised shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.