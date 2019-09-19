Insider Buying: ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Director Lloyd G. Case acquired 2,000 shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00.

OTCMKTS:ALRS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 12,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

