Insider Buying: Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson acquired 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ATH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 108,654 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

