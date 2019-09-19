Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) COO Acquires 21,735 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) COO Brian Reaves purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $29,342.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,233.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 5,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Destination XL Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 345,807 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.