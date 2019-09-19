Insider Buying: Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Buys $49,914.00 in Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic Co has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 24,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. CIBC cut Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

