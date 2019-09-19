Insider Buying: OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,320,000.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,000,000 shares of OncoCyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $2.22 on Thursday. OncoCyte Corp has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 17.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Several research analysts have commented on OCX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

