Insider Buying: Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Purchases $55,990.00 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) CEO Christopher D. Clark acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $55,990.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth $455,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 118.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the period.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

