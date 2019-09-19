Insider Selling: Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $190,800.00.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $141,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

ALEC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 169,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,866. Alector Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alector Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $21,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,470,000 after acquiring an additional 427,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $14,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

