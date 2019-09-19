Insider Selling: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Insider Sells 48,827 Shares of Stock

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97.

Alison Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $1,437,466.88.

ALLO traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $33.29. 5,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,235. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,556 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,967,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

