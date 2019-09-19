Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director James B. Miller, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $25,214.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,210.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.98. 3,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,655. The company has a market capitalization of $470.24 million, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.06.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its position in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 2,671.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.