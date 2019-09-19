Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells $1,611,686.70 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 33,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,611,686.70.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Frank Calderoni sold 51,404 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,976,805.64.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Frank Calderoni sold 49,526 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,117.02.

On Monday, July 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 49,703 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $2,784,859.09.

On Friday, June 28th, Frank Calderoni sold 100,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,550 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $2,523,581.50.

NYSE PLAN opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 50.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Anaplan by 349.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Anaplan by 33.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,659,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after buying an additional 1,973,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

