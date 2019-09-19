Insider Selling: Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Director Sells $756,063.28 in Stock

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28.

Shares of NYSE:QES opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.80.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $2.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3.00 target price on Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quintana Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QES. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

