Insider Selling: Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,137,752.00 in Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,137,752.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Katharina Otto-Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 48,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,817,640.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 28,600 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $1,070,784.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 34,381 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,278,285.58.

On Thursday, August 29th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,534 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,102,799.56.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 12,715 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $471,980.80.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 25,670 shares of Retail Value stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $956,720.90.

RVI opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43. Retail Value Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $60.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Retail Value by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Retail Value in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Retail Value by 2,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Retail Value by 1,885.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Retail Value from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

