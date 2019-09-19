Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Insider Sells 42,167 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 42,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $618,589.89.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 102,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.78. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 179.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 305,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,939,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.