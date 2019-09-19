Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $132.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.69.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,177. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.32. Insulet has a one year low of $70.80 and a one year high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,051.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 369,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,124,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,882,000 after buying an additional 98,995 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 165,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,758.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

