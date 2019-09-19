Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Gap Up to $1.25

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.21, but opened at $1.25. Intec Pharma shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 8,938,400 shares.

NTEC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,350 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth $125,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth $154,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intec Pharma during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

