International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,599. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $354,208 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

