Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Laurentian cut Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.15 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$15.74. 157,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy acquired 2,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at C$767,442.50.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

