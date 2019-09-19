InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of analysts have commented on INXN shares. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 target price on InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterXion by 215.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in InterXion by 13.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INXN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.01. 11,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92. InterXion has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $82.48.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

