INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Eric Parthemore Sells 260 Shares

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Director Eric Parthemore sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $11,385.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of INTL Fcstone stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,708. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $851.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in INTL Fcstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

