Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of RGI traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $96.50 and a 1 year high of $129.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

