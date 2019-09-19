Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for The Medicines (MDCO)

The Medicines (NASDAQ: MDCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/17/2019 – The Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2019 – The Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – The Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – The Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Swann.

9/3/2019 – The Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – The Medicines had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $142.00.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – The Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2019 – The Medicines was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – The Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Medicines Company reported mixed Q2 results wherein loss was narrower than expected but sales missed estimates. The company'spipeline boasts a potential blockbuster candidate, inclisiran, which is being developed for hypercholesterolemia. Moreover, the company's workforce lay-off last year improved its cost and structure. We are also encouraged by The Medicines Co.’s divestiture of marketed products to focus on inclisiran. This has optimized its capital structure and enhanced its liquidity position. However, with divestment of its marketed products, it has become all the more necessary for the company to successfully develop and bring in new products to the market for growth. Any regulatory setback will weigh heavily on the stock. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Shares of The Medicines stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,057. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. The Medicines Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.93.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,036. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDCO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Medicines by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares in the last quarter.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

