IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $10.58 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Exrates, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. IOTA has a total market cap of $791.71 million and $10.58 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00253674 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Binance, Bitfinex, Coinone, Exrates, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Ovis, CoinFalcon and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

