IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,071,000 after purchasing an additional 110,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 971,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,970 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 828,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 490.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 538,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after acquiring an additional 447,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC set a $148.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In related news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $90,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $27,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,905 over the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,907. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

