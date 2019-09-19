Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.32% of Iqvia worth $100,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,087,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 660,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.96. 84,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.38 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Iqvia from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $15,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $1,100,990.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,723,251 shares of company stock valued at $427,463,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

