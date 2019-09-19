iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $200.99

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $200.99 and last traded at $200.75, with a volume of 4150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $200.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.92.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $86,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.