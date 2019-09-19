iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 469,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 151,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 207,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 606,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,961,135. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

