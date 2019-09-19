iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

NYSEARCA:THD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.74. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,264. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

