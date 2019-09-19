iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.0% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 123.9% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 178,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $162.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,293. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $164.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

