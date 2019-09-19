iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.27. 5,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,881. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.22.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

