iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $52,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,051. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.89 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.82.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.