Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Shares Down 5.4%

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71, 481 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

