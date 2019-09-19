Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 376.90 ($4.92).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 359.90 ($4.70) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.97. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.68).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

