John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $32,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,603.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.04 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. ValuEngine downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

