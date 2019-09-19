John Brady Sells 800,000 Shares of Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) Stock

Volpara Health Tech (ASX:VHT) insider John Brady sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13), for a total value of A$1,280,000.00 ($907,801.42).

ASX:VHT traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching A$1.55 ($1.10). 300,718 shares of the stock were exchanged. Volpara Health Tech has a twelve month low of A$0.84 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of A$1.93 ($1.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $337.49 million and a PE ratio of -36.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.53.

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics and analysis products for the early detection of breast cancer in the medical device software industry. The company offers VolparaEnterprise software, a cloud based breast imaging analytics platform that delivers real-time quality assurance and performance monitoring solutions; and VolparaDensity software, which provides volumetric breast density measurements.

