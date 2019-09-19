Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Anna Manz Purchases 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Anna Manz purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($40.98) per share, for a total transaction of £376.32 ($491.73).

Anna Manz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Anna Manz purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17) per share, for a total transaction of £341.40 ($446.10).

Shares of LON JMAT traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,157 ($41.25). The company had a trading volume of 248,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,986.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,160.92. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,692 ($48.24).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price target on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

