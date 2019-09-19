Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) Declares Final Dividend of $0.11

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Kathmandu’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

KMD traded down A$0.04 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$2.79 ($1.98). The stock had a trading volume of 6,001,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Kathmandu has a 1-year low of A$1.96 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of A$3.18 ($2.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $631.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22.

About Kathmandu

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

