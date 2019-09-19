Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Kemper stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.91. 7,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.25. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

