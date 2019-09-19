Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) were up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.18 and last traded at $116.25, approximately 575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.85.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.59.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

