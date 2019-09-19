Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $306,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,002. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,544,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 297.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 48.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

