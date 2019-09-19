Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,173. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.55 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. Analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

