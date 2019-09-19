Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54, 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.