Komodo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Komodo has a market cap of $84.82 million and $3.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00007276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Crex24 and Upbit. During the last week, Komodo has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00500126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00105227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00040678 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002777 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002035 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,935,145 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Bittrex, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

